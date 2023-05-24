Chinese State Councillor Shen Yiqin has inspected several venues for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022

Chinese State Councillor Shen Yiqin has inspected several venues for this year's delayed 2022 Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, including the event operation headquarters.

China is set to stage the Asian Games for the third time from September 23 to October 8, after it was postponed from last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

It is set to mark the first major multi-sport event held in China since it eased its controversial zero-COVID policy, with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics held under a "closed-loop management system".

Shen, a high-ranking official in China's State Council, held an inspection tour of Zhejiang Province and Shanghai, visiting several sporting venues set to be used at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

Among facilities that leading Chinese politician Shen Yiqin visited during a visit to Hangzhou 2022 was the operation headquarters ©Hangzhou 2022
Shen inspected the event operation headquarters and Asian Games Village in Zhejiang, which has been hailed by Olympic Council of Asia officials for combining accommodation for athletes, media and technical officials.

She additionally travelled to the anti-doping laboratory set to be used at the Games in Shanghai, and watched China's teams train in badminton, swimming, gymnastics, volleyball, rowing and women's football.

China's official state news agency Xinhua reported that Shen urged meticulous preparations for the Asian Games, and stressed the importance of them being held in a "simple, safe and splendid" manner.

The Asian Games Village was among other sites visited by Chinese State Councillor Shen Yiqin ©Hangzhou 2022
Shen additionally stressed the importance of a zero-tolerance approach towards doping.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visited Hangzhou earlier this month, where he declared the city "operationally ready" to host the Asian Games.