IOC President Thomas Bach, centre, was impressed by preparations for the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has heaped praise on organisers of this year’s delayed Asian Games, declaring that the event is "operationally ready" during his visit to Hangzhou.

Bach led an IOC delegation to the Chinese city where he got the chance to get an update on preparations for the Games.

During his visit, Bach was given a tour of the venues that are located within the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre cluster.

They included the main stadium, known as the "Big Lotus", the tennis centre and the aquatics arena as well as the gymnasium that is set to stage the basketball competitions.

"Hangzhou has world-class facilities and is operationally ready," said Bach.

"Athletes and spectators can look forward to exciting Asian Games Hangzhou 2023. 

"They will be brilliant."

The Big Lotus was among the venues visited by IOC President Thomas Bach during his time in the Chinese city ©Hangzhou 2022
Bach was accompanied by provincial and municipal government leaders, IOC members and other leading dignitaries.

Among those include Hangzhou Mayor and Hangzhou 2022 secretary general Yao Gaoyuan, Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) vice-presidents Yu Zaiqing and Li Lingwei and fellow IOC member Zhang Hong.

Bach was welcomed by COC President Gao Zhidan upon his arrival for his first visit to China since last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Hangzhou was originally scheduled to stage the Asian Games last year only for the multi-sport event to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 25,000 athletes and officials are expected to take part at the Games, that are set to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The Olympic Council of Asia has also proposed for athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at its events, including the delayed Asian Games, after the IOC opened the door for their return as neutrals.