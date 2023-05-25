The recently proposed quadrennial International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Games were one of the main topics of discussion today at its 54th Congress.

An FIS spokesperson told insidethegames: "The topic of the FIS Games was discussed there and everything is moving ahead for the inaugural edition to be held in 2028."

The FIS' plans for the creation of a new competition of an unprecedented size were unveiled earlier this week.

"The ambition for the FIS Games is huge," the International Federation said in a statement.

The FIS Games will bring together the 16 disciplines overseen by the body in an event that will last 16 days.

It will be organised every four years, the even years between two editions of the Olympic Games.

Events on the programme include Alpine, freestyle and Nordic skiing and snowboarding, and also non-Olympic disciplines such as telemark, freeride and speed skiing.

It is also planned to include competitions in handiskiing, held last year under the aegis of the FIS.

"The FIS Games will become the largest of snow sports organisations, a groundbreaking celebration that will unite the FIS family like never before," the FIS said.

"They will bring together for sixteen days the greatest talents of the Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines and of course the sports-handicap competitions.

Alex Fiva of Switzerland was among the two new Athletes' Commission Council representatives approved by the Congress ©Getty Images

"From Alpine to freestyle, from freeski and snowboard to Nordic, telemark, speed skiing and freeride, the best athletes in the world will be able to present themselves in front of a global audience.

"Taking place in a four-year cycle, this highly-anticipated occasion may be hosted by one region or by multiple hosts across a variety of locations - and even across borders.

"A grand Opening Ceremony will be followed by an outstanding programme and a Closing Ceremony at the highest standard.

"The goal is to create an exhilarating experience for spectators and athletes on site and an exciting and rich visitor’s event programme.

"For the wider world, an innovative and state-of-the-art TV viewing experience will have all fans at the edge of their seats.

"As well as offering a world-class spectacle, the Games will lead the way on sustainability and inclusivity, projecting an inspiring message about the positive impact that major sporting events can have.

"To this end, the FIS Games shall take place at already existing facilities with sustainability and legacy at their core."

A call for applications has been launched by the FIS for the first edition.

The Congress received a report from the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics ©Milan Cortina 2026

After the letters of intent have been sent, as of August 1, the deadline for submitting an application is set for November 2023.

Several updates and amendments to the FIS Statutes were approved by the General Assembly.

The most notable of these were the adoption of the FIS Independent Ethics and Compliance Officer and the FIS Ethics Committee.

Additionally, an athlete coming from Para snow sports will be appointed to join the FIS Council, bringing the total number of athlete representatives on the Council to three.

As per the FIS Statutes, two FIS Athletes' Commission representatives serve on the FIS Council with full voting rights.

Following the election of the new Athletes’ Commission this winter, two new Athletes' Commission Council representatives were approved by the Congress: Alex Fiva - representing Ski Cross-Switzerland - and Verena Stuffer - representing Alpine-Italy.

The Para representative will be named at a later date.

The Congress received reports from the 2024 Youth Olympic Winter Games in Gangwon and the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The recently concluded FIS World Championships in Alpine, Nordic, snowboard, freestyle and freeski also provided their final reports to the Congress.

As part of the statutory business, the congress approved the accounts and reports of the auditors from the previous financial period.