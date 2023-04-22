FIS Nordic combined events set to see changes following technical meetings

The distance of the Nordic combined individual Gundersen events in International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) events is set to be increased following technical meetings.

The change was among alterations suggested by numerous national ski associations at the meetings in the Swiss city of Zurich.

It was eventually agreed to extend the distance from 10 kilometres to 12.5km in the men's event and 5km to 7.5km in women's competitions.

In addition, mixed team sprint and individual compact disciplines are due to be tested as part of this year's Summer Grand Prix, which is set to be the third edition of it.

The mixed team sprint would see one male and one female athlete from a single nation complete four laps of a 1.5km course and one ski jump.

In contrast to the Gundersen, the individual compact event will feature fixed starting times in accordance with the athlete's ranking which is separate to the number of points achieved in the ski jumping element of the contest.

The FIS Nordic combined technical meetings saw the recommended inclusion of a new discipline named individual compact ©Getty Images

The women's race is due to be 5km while the men's is set at 7.5km.

It was also agreed that from the 2023-2024 season, World Cup points will be awarded to the top 40 finishers in each event.

Currently it is only the top 30 that receive points that go towards the season standings.

For the Summer Grand Prix, a new allocation system for the distribution of prize money is set to be developed by the athlete representatives.

Another test is set to take place in the event, which is yet to have exact dates, as a new body measurement procedure will be trialled with a 3D scanner.

The calendar for the 2023-2024 season has been drafted and sees Ruka in Finland serve as the first event with a three-day fixture from November 25 to 27.

Locations in Norway, Austria, Estonia, and Germany also feature on the proposed calendar which is set to be presented to the Nordic Combined Committee on May 5.