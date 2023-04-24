Former Russian Ski Racing Federation President dies at age of 82

Honorary International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) vice-president and former Russian Ski Racing Federation (FLGR) Anatoly Akentiev has died at the age of 82, it has been announced.

Akentiev represented the Soviet Union in cross-country skiing at the 1968 Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, being part of the team that finished fourth in the 4x10 kilometres relay.

His death was announced by the current FLGR President, Elena Vyalbe, who revealed that he had died of pneumonia.

After he finished competing, Akentiev was the head coach of the Soviet Union and Russian national cross-country teams.

In 1979, he was elected vice-president of the FIS and served in the role for 26 years.

In 2006, Akentiev became an honorary vice-president of the organization.

From 1996 to 2004 he served as President of the FLGR.

