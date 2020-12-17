Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Paris and Saint-Etienne have been approved as the venues for football competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Seven French cities presented to the Organising Committee last month, seeking the final six berths available.

Paris already had an automatic hosting right.

Paris 2024 confirmed the remaining venues at an Executive Board meeting today.

Matches are due to be held at the 48,583 capacity Parc des Princes, which is home to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille’s Orange Velodrome is the largest of the venues chosen, boasting a capacity of 67,394.

Matmut Atlantique and Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, the home grounds of Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne respectively, have capacities of just over 40,000.

Nice’s Allianz Rivera and the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes complete the list of selected venues.

Both stadiums can welcome over 35,000 spectators.

Marseille’s Orange Velodrome was among the venues selected to host matches ©Getty Images

The Stadium de Toulouse, home to Ligue 2 outfit Toulouse, missed out on selection as a football venue at the Games.

The Stade Pierre-Mauroy at Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, had also presented a dossier last month.

The venue was last month chosen to serve as the location for handball for the Games.

Paris 2024 reduced the number of cities hosting the men’s and women’s football tournaments earlier this year.

Organisers originally planned to use nine venues.

This was reduced from nine to seven as part of the economic adjustments made to the Games.

Paris 2024 revealed a new venue concept last month aimed at reducing the budget of the Games.