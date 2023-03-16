Deutches Haus to be set up in Stade Jean Bouin at Paris 2024

Deutches Haus, a meeting place for German athletes, will be set up at the Stade Jean Bouin for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The stadium is located in the immediate vicinity of the Parc des Princes and Stade Roland-Garros, where football, tennis and boxing competitions are set to take place next year in the French capital.

"The stadium is a location with an absolute wow effect - and that has not only to do with the spectacular architecture," said Deutsche Sport Marketing managing director Claudia Wagner.

"Apart from the visual charms, the Jean Bouin Stadium brings a lot of flair that inspired us from the beginning.

"With a view to the development of the German House as THE hotspot of Team Germany at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we have a clear vision: we want to establish the facility even more strongly as the central hub of all analogue and digital activities around the athletes and expand our offer to stakeholders and guests, or make it even more attractive.

"With the Stade Jean Bouin and the numerous possibilities that the location offers, we are taking the next step here."

In its 30-year plus history, the Deutches Haus has already been located in a school, a university, a restaurant, a hotel, a beach, and a golf club, but never in a stadium.





The decision to hold it at Stade Jean Bouin was the result of "intensive search and negotiations".

The contract was then sealed at a project meeting in Paris by Wagner and Thomas Lombard, chief executive of the Stade Français Paris.

The top 14 rugby union side plays its home games at the 19,904-seater stadium which was also the venue for the France Sevens leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2005, 2006, and from 2017 to 2020.

It also hosted the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games.

"Stade Français Paris Rugby and its owner president Dr. Hans-Peter Wild are proud to welcome the German delegation to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris," said Lombard.

"This cooperation allows us, with the Jean Bouin Stadium, to become a part of this world event as a symbol of openness and diversity, and at the same time a place where Olympic values and enthusiasm for sport can be shared.

"The hospitality areas will be dedicated to athletes, the media and all guests, making the stadium a unique venue for the Games.

"Based on our CSR mission of inclusion and innovation, we are very much looking forward to hosting this unifying and novel event."