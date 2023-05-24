The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is becoming one of the United Kingdom’s leading esports destinations, with the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational the latest big-name event to be hosted there.

The Copper Box Arena, which hosted handball preliminaries and the fencing element of modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics, followed by goalball during the London 2012 Paralympics, is the main esports arena within the Olympic Park.

It is operated by charitable enterprise Better and is the fastest growing global sport and the pinnacle of competitive gaming, with more than 100 professional esports teams and over 860 players.

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational final was contested over a best-of-five game series, with JD Gaming defeating Bilibili Gaming 3-1.

The Copper Box Arena can seat 7,500 people, with the arena able to be adapted to suit different types of esports events.

"It’s clear that Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is a global leader in esports," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Here East, based in the Olympic Park, is running esports educational courses to engage the next generation with esports ©London Legacy Development Corporation

"The Park is harnessing this growing industry, becoming a hub for skills training and jobs in the sector, and helping to create a better, more prosperous London for all.

"The eyes of the gaming world will be on the Copper Box Arena this month, as tens of thousands of visitors take part in the exciting programme of events, with millions more joining in online."

The arena has previously hosted esports competition in games including Apex Legends, League of Legends, Gran Turismo and Call of Duty.

Elsewhere in the Olympic Park, Here East, a technology complex which was home to the Media Centre during London 2012, is running esports education courses in a bid to engage the next generation with esports.

Here East chief executive Gavin Poole said: "We are proud that Here East is playing a fundamental role in shaping how the next generation of talent learn about esports, gaming and the industries of the future.

"Alongside our partners and the businesses and academia based on campus, we are truly realising East London’s potential to establish a globally significant urban testbed delivering on ideas that are going to power the future economies."