East London media complex Here East has announced plans to accelerate the growth of an esports cluster at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, having outlined a roadmap to create jobs.

Here East and London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) have identified characteristics that make Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park the ideal venue for esports in the United Kingdom.

The Olympic Park is already home to global esports competitions at the Copper Box Arena at Staffordshire University London, which offered the UK's first esports undergraduate course.

The area is already home to esports and gaming businesses such as BT Sport, Sports Interactive and Bidstack.

In 2019, the UK generated £60 million ($83.5 million/€70 million) in revenue and the cluster will look to build the industry further in the country.

Esports is reportedly worth £180 billion ($251 billion/€210 billion) worldwide ©Getty Images

"Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park already hosts some of the most high-profile esports competitions, teams and businesses in the UK and Here East has become the fastest growing community of esports innovation in the country," said Gavin Poole, chief executive of Here East.

"This report outlines our vision to transform the park into a world-class esports cluster that sends a clear message to the global esports community - London has the talent, venues and expertise to become a global capital for esports.

"We have outlined an ambitious roadmap to realise the potential of esports on the park in a way that brings significant economic and social benefits to the capital, the emerging British esports industry and local communities.

"We look forward to working with the LLDC and the wider park community to bring this roadmap to life."