The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have agreed a deal for Reddentes Sports to distribute broadcast rights in Asia for events up to and including Tokyo 2020.

Reddentes will manage media coverage of IPC events for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan and India.

The rights deal includes the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships and will culminate with Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital.

It also has non-exclusive distribution rights in China, Korea and Japan for the 2019 World Para Swimming in September in London and 2019 World Para Athletics in Dubai this November.

A total of 22 sports have been scheduled for Tokyo 2020 where around 4,500 athletes are expected to take part, with badminton and taekwondo making their Paralympic debuts.

Reddentes Sports was founded in 2017 by Mark Chew and Yip Ren Kai, who both formerly worked at MP & Silva, the international sports marketing and media rights firm based in London which collapsed into administration last October.

The company is based in Singapore.

The IPC claim more than four billion people watched the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro ©YouTube

"The Paralympic Games in Tokyo is expected to be a monumental one in the history of the event," Chew, Reddentes managing partner, said.

"The Rio 2016 Paralympic Games were amazing and fans are anticipating another spectacular Games in Japan.

"Reddentes Sports will do our best to bring the action to households across Asia, so they can cheer on their compatriots."

Alexis Schaefer, the IPC’s commercial, broadcasting and partnerships director, revealed they wanted to beat the 4.1 billion people they claim made up the cumulative audience who watched during the 2016 Paralympics.

"Since the first Paralympics in [Rome] 1960, the Games has grown bigger and better each edition," he said.

"For Tokyo 2020 we want to break all records in terms of broadcasting, so we will need to drive audiences in Asia.

"We are confident that Reddentes will help maximise opportunities in Asia, as we seek to bring the Paralympics to more viewers and fans in the region."

The 2020 Paralympics will mark the second time the Games have been held in Tokyo, having staged the second edition of the Games in 1964.