The Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) has appointed three new vice-presidents to its Board.

Clee Marsters, Daphne Brown and Mark Short were all confirmed at the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

They are due to serve four-year terms.

Romani Katoa retained his role as senior vice-president while three members have left the Board - Makiroa Mitchell-John, Kurai Foster and Potini Regina Potini.

The visit of IOC President Thomas Bach, left, to the Cook Islands was a highlight of 2022, the CISNOC said in its annual report ©IOC

In an introduction before an annual report, CISNOC President Hugh Graham and secretary general Owen Lewis claimed 2022 was "unprecedented" for Cook Islands sport.

Last year saw International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visit the new Cook Islands Sports Museum.

The AGM and annual Sports Awards had to be cancelled and votes held electronically because of a COVID-19 outbreak, but more than 200 athletes took part at the fourth Cook Islands Beach Games.

Cook Islands also competed last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, but faced difficulties attending other events due to logistical problems and costs.

Cook Islands athletes were stranded for months after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The Sport 4 Life programme was delivered in schools and a first International University Sports Federation event was held in conjunction with the Cook Islands High Commission and five students associations.

Cook Islands athletes were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic following the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

Although the Games in Japan closed on August 8, the Cook Islands team did not return home until October after they became stranded in New Zealand due to COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of repatriation flights.