Cook Islands Rugby League (CIRL) held an open trial to help select its women's nines squad for this year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Women playing in local competitions were invited to attend at the National Stadium in Nikao.

Charles Carlson, the President of CIRL, said it was an opportunity for players to make the national squad but warned the trial was "no place for novices".

"Several ladies with great potential have already been identified, but their commitment and fitness will be a deciding factor in the final selection," he said to Cook Islands News.

Cook Islands played at last year's Rugby League World Cup in England in the 13-a-side game, where they were coached by Rusty Matua.

Rusty Matua coached the Cook Islands women at last year's World Cup and will take the reins again at the Pacific Games ©Getty Images

They lost to powerhouses Australia and New Zealand as they exited in the group stage, but beat France 26-18.

The team have already qualified for the 2025 World Cup in France.

Matua is due to take the reins again at the Pacific Games, which are due to take place between November 19 and December 2.

"We want to pick the best of the best, and that is why we are playing in the World Cup 2025," Carlson added.

"The Pacific Games will certainly be a stepping stone towards the World Cup 2025 for those wanting to pursue the game seriously."