The Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) and Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CIIC) have signed a deal aiming to promote sport and physical recreation throughout the country.

The new agreement aims to establish accessible and affordable sports and recreational facilities of an international standard, thus facilitating the development of sport in the Cook Islands.

In addition to establishing high-class facilities, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) places a focus on promoting the inclusiveness of facilities and their availability for use by the entire community.

CIIC chief executive Allan Jensen has claimed the MoU with CISNOC will play a crucial role in "encouraging all Cook Islanders to live more active and healthier lifestyles".

"It’s all about working together for the betterment of the sporting community - and the Cook Islands community in general," Jensen said.

"The MoU will promote more effective and efficient management of our national sporting facilities - including the National Stadium and Indoor Sports Arena - while also making clear what each party’s responsibilities and obligations are."

The MoU was signed on behalf of CISNOC by secretary general Owen Lewis, in the presence of Prime Minister Mark Brown and other guests at the Cabinet Room.

The Cook Islands was represented by six athletes at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Lewis emphasised that sports facilities are relevant not only to improving athletes' performance but also for showcasing the country.

"We want to ensure the venues are affordable and accessible," said Lewis.

"We want to see them utilised for the betterment of our people and our national sports federations.

"The MoU allows us to not only influence this process but guide it as well.

"We are thankful to CIIC for working with us to enable this to happen and we in turn look forward to working with them.

"As mentioned, we are grateful to Cabinet for the trust placed in us and in particular to the Minister of Sport Mac Mokoroa and the Minster of CIIC, Prime Minister Brown, for their continual support of sport in this country.

"Our theme for the Cook Islands Games can equally be applied to this venture - ‘Together As One We Can Move The Nation'."

CISNOC was recognised by the International Olympic Committee back in 1986 and has sent athletes to each of the last nine Summer Olympic Games.

The CIIC is run by the Government and tasked with delivering fit-for-purpose public assets.