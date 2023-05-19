Former French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President Denis Masseglia has called for the resignation of Brigitte Henriques as head of the organisation and announced his intention to file a complaint against her.

Masseglia criticised the leadership of Henriques in a heated meeting of the CNOSF Board of Directors, plunging the organisation into yet another crisis with a little more than a year to go until the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The CNOSF said Henriques had invited Massegli to speak to all the directors for the "sake of bringing people together" only for the Frenchman to launched an attack against her.

Masseglia claimed Henriques was "no longer up to the challenge" as he urged her to step down and said he intended to issue a complaint against her with the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office for misuse of corporate assets.

"This complaint corresponds to an imperative need for us to know, simple to know the truth," said Massegliain a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Masseglia Ied the CNOSF from 2009 until 2021 when he stepped down after reaching the age limit and was replaced by Henriques who won a four-way contest in the Presidential election.

Relations between Masseglia and Henriques have become increasingly strained since Didier Séminet was axed as secretary general following a secret ballot at an extraordinary meeting of the CNOSF Board of Directors in September last year.

CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques slammed the attacks from Denis Masseglia, insisting "I don't have rabies" ©Getty Images

Henriques filed a complaint for "psychological violence" against Séminet in a bitter row that left the CNOSF in turmoil.

Séminet also issued a complaint after claiming that he had been "publicly denigrated" and "defamed" by the President.

Henriques took a period of sick leave following the dispute with Séminet, resulting in four officials carrying out her duties before she returned to work last December.

According to the AFP, Masseglia also criticised Henriques for holding a press conference in early April where her lawyer, Arash Derambarsh, raised the prospect of filing a complaint against him.

"The fact that this lawyer is threatening to file a complaint against me, against the backdrop of the Olympic rings, is not possible," said Masseglia who dismissed the threats as "totally unacceptable".

The CNOSF has since released a statement, accusing Masseglia of "affecting the very image of the institution" with his renewed attacks.

Denis Masseglia, who led the CNOSF for 12 years before stepping down in 2021, said he intended to file a complaint against Brigitte Henriques for a misuse of corporate assets ©Getty Images

"The cabal continues," said Henriques.

"As the saying goes, when you want to kill your dog, you say he has rabies.

"It is unacceptable.

"I don't have rabies.

"For 20 years at the highest level of governance, not only have I never been questioned on these subjects, but I have even often been held up as an example for my loyalty, my fidelity and my uprightness.

"My predecessor was my first support, highlighting my career as a high-level leader.

"I'm the one who said no because I didn't want to go blindly in his direction, I didn't want to sign a blank cheque.

"He has become not only my greatest enemy, but the main ambassador of his own hatred towards me.

"But that will in no way change my collegial vision for a dusted-off French sport that unites, proud of its commitments, for the greatest number.

"We will not give in."

The bitter row between CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques and her predecessor Denis Masseglia is overshadowing preparations for Paris 2024 ©EOC

Henriques insisted that it was "out of the question to get into this political game" as she reiterated her determination to focus on preparations for Paris 2024.

"The challenges ahead of us are great," added the former French Football Federation vice-president.

"I would like to thank all those who by my side - there are many of them in France and internationally - are rising up in the face of the controversies aimed at destabilising the institution that I chair with determination and passion."