Women's team golds stand out on penultimate day of Southeast Asian Games

Women's team sports came to the fore on the penultimate day of the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The women's football gold medal went to Vietnam after goals from Huynh Nhu and Thi Hoa Vu gave them a 2-0 victory over Myanmar at the National Olympic Stadium.

Thailand beat hosts Cambodia 6-0 in the bronze medal game.

In T20 cricket, Thailand won gold after beating Indonesia by 40 runs at the AZ Group Cricket Oval.

Thailand posted 120-3 and then restricted their opponents to 80-6 in a comfortable victory.

Indonesia did win the women's basketball title as they completed a clean-sweep in the round-robin event.

Philippines took silver with Malaysia bagging bronze.

More judo medals were awarded today at the Southeast Asian Games ©Getty Images

Elsewhere, Vietnam won the team sabre title in fencing after beating Singapore 45-31.

Singapore turned the tables to win the women's team foil by seeing off Vietnam 45-23.

In weightlifting, Tsabitha Alfiah Ramadani of Indonesia took gold in the women's 64 kilograms event.

Her compatriot Rahmat Erwin Abdullah took home the men's 73kg title and Vanessa Sarno of the Philippines was crowned as the women's 71kg champion.

On a day of women's wrestling finals, Vietnam dominated by claiming six of the 10 titles available.

They also picked up four gold medals in judo.

Competition continued in arnis, a stick-based martial art ©Getty Images

Cambodia celebrated a home gold medal in arnis - a weapon based martial art.

Thuon Narak won the men's full contact stick lightweight final against Van Cuong Truong of Vietnam.

The hosts also won an esports gold as Tra Chhany won the PUBG Mobile title, while Cambodia's Casandre Nicole Tubbs was victorious in the women's under-67 kilograms taekwondo.

Other taekwondo golds went to Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The final day of sporting action is due to take place tomorrow, before the Closing Ceremony on Wednesday (May 17).