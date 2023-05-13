Thị Thật Nguyễn of Vietnam won the women's road race cycling crown at the Southeast Asian Games, as the country continues to lead the overall medal standings.

Following yesterday's men's race, it was the turn of the women to take to the roads of Angkor Wat, where a 20-strong leading group finished in the same time following a bunch sprint.

Victory went to Nguyễn in a time of 2hours 48min 39sec, with Jutatip Maneephan of Thailand taking the silver and bronze going to Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir of Malaysia.

Nguyễn has won gold medals at the last five women's road races at Southeast Asian Games, dating back to the 2015 edition in Singapore.

Medals were also handed out in chess today, with Lan Huong Ngo of Singapore topping the standings in the women’s standard single final.

In the men’s standard single final, also held at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, victory went to Ly Huynh Lai of Vietnam.

In team golf competitions at Garden City Golf Club, Thailand’s line-up of Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Jiradech Chaowarat and Arsit Areephun won the men’s gold, beating Vietnam 2-1.

Ratchanon Chantananuwat was part of the Thailand line-up that won the men's team golf title at the Southeast Asian Games ©Getty Images

Thailand also won the women’s team crown with their line-up of Eila Galitsky and Navaporn Soontreeyapas beating Indonesia 2-0.

Individual aerobic gymnastics titles were also decided today in the Olympic Complex, with the men’s crown won by The Gia Hien Phan of Vietnam with a score of 19.4500.

Vietnam also triumphed in the women’s event, with Ha Vi Tran taking the title with a score of 18.3660.

Competition took place across 29 sports today, with Vietnam still enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the overall medal standings with 253.

The country’s haul consists of 87 golds, 79 silvers and 87 bronzes.

Thailand are in second place in the medal standings with 206, with hosts Cambodia in third on 193.

Competition at the continental multi-sport event is due to run until Tuesday (May 16).