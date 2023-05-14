Vietnam claimed both gymnastics titles on offer as action continued as the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The mixed pair title went to Hoang Phong Le and Ngoc Thuy Vi Tran at the Olympic Complex with a score of 19.2330.

Cambodia’s duo of Has Sokhor and Mo Sreypov won silver with 18.7170 while bronze went to the Philippines pairing of Carl Joshua Paladan Tangonan and Charmaine Estaras Dolar with 18.2670.

In the group competition, featuring five athletes, Vietnam’s team of Che Thanh Nguyen, Hoai An Vuong, Hoang Phong Le, Ngoc Thuy Vi Tran and Viet Anh Nguyen took victory with a score of 19.6110.

Thailand’s team of Chanokpon Jiumsukjai, Chawisa Intakul, Nattawut Pimpa, Panyaroj Watthong and Supatsorn Watcharaporn took silver with 17.4670, while bronze went to Cambodia’s quintet of Chhuon Sovanpanha, Dim Ornthida, Mo Sreypov, Nem Sokheng and Siv Chantha with 17.0000.

It was also a winning day for Vietnam in the men’s rapid team chess discipline at the Royal University of Phnom Penh.

Their team of Cuu Tung Lan Dang and Quang Nhat Nguyen claimed victory with a score of eight points, with Malaysia taking the silver and Cambodia winning bronze.

Two titles were up for grabs in esports competition, held at the Nagaworld 2 and Olympia Mall, including in the men’s team final contested on the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang title, where Philippines defeated Malaysia 3-0.

In the men’s team final contested on the PUBG Mobile video game Indonesia claimed victory with a grand total of 138, with the team from Vietnam taking silver with a grand total of 124.

Cambodia performing in the gymnastics group discipline, in which the hosts took bronze at the Southeast Asian Games ©Getty Images

In doubles table tennis action at Morodok Techo Singapore won the men’s doubles event with Koen Yew En Pang and Yong Izaac Quek, earning a 11-3, 8-11, 11-8, 11-3 victory against Malaysian duo Choong Javen and Wong Qi Shen.

In the women’s doubles final Thailand duo Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut triumphed 11-4, 15-13, 11-7 against Singapore’s Jingyi Zhou and Xin Ru Wong.

Vietnam claimed gold in the mixed doubles final as their duo of Anh Hoang Dinh and Mai Ngoc Tran won 13-11, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12 against their Singaporean opponents Clarence Zhe Yu Chew and Jian Zeng.

In tennis two titles were up for grabs today, with the women’s doubles crown going to Thailand duo Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech who won 6-4, 7-6 against Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi and Jessy Priskila Rompies.

Finally in the men’s singles, Indonesia’s Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi was a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 winner against Hoang Nam Ly of Vietnam.

Action took place today across 26 sports at the continental multi-sport event, with Vietnam currently top of the overall medal table with 269, with Thailand in second on 224 and Indonesia in third on 193.

Competition is due to conclude in Cambodia on Tuesday (May 16).