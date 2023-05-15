Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia after positive COVID-19 test

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel is out of the Giro d'Italia after a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday (May 14), it has been announced.

Evenepoel, who reclaimed the overall lead after edging Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers to win the stage nine time trial, thanked "the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro".

"I am really sorry to be leaving the race," the Soudal-QuickStep rider said.

"As part of the team's protocol, I took a routine test, which unfortunately was positive.

"My experience here has been really special, and I was looking forward to competing over the next two weeks.

"I can't thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro.

"I will be cheering them on over the next two weeks."

Evenepoel said that he was suffering from blocked nose in a press conference after stage nine.

"I think you can also hear that my nose is a bit blocked," he said.

"I'm quite light, I'm quite skinny in terms of fat percentage, so the rainy conditions are not my favourite conditions.

"I have to be careful not to become sick exactly. Let's touch wood that it's not a virus. We will see."

The Belgian is set to return home today by car according to is team.

Soudal-QuickStep announced that all of their other riders and staff have tested negative.

The race will restart tomorrow with a 196 kilometres stage to Viareggio following a rest day today, with Thomas taking over the maglia rosa.

Before Evenepoel, EF Education-EasyPost rider Rigoberto Urán of Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers cyclist Filippo Ganna of Italy and compatriots Nicola Conci of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Giovanni Aleotti of Bora-Hansgrohe, and Frenchman Clément Russo of Arkéa-Samsic were all forced to withdraw from Giro with COVID-19.