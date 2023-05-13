Healy claims first Grand Tour stage win at Giro d’Italia as Leknessund retains overall lead

Ireland’s Ben Healy claimed his first Grand Tour stage win as he triumphed at cycling’s Giro d’Italia for the biggest victory of his career.

On a hilly 207 kilometres stage from Terni to Fossombrone Healy, who was more than 30 minutes behind the leaders in the general classification, was able to break clear of his breakaway companions and claim a famous win.

Healy, who rides for EF Education-Easypost, and finished fourth at this year’s one-day Liège-Bastogne-Liège race, triumphed in Fossombrone in a time of 4hours 44mins 24secs.

Canadian Derek Gee, riding for Israel-Premier Tech finished second at 1min 49sec behind the race winner, with the podium completed by Italy’s Filippo Zana of Team Jayco Alula on the same time as Gee.

In the general classification, Norwegian Andreas Leknessund had his overall lead reduced as the overall contenders enjoyed their own battle behind the stage leaders.

Leknessund now has an eight-second advantage over Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step.

The big winner in the overall race today was Slovenia’s Primož Roglič, a three-time Giro stage winner, who is now third overall at 38 seconds behind Leknessund.

Roglič attacked his general classification rivals on the second passage of the I Cappuccini climb, choosing his moment on the steepest section.

Along with British duo Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers, who were the only overall contenders to stick with Roglič at the finish, they gained 14 seconds on Evenepoel and other favourites.

Thomas is now fifth overall, 52 seconds behind Leknessund, with Geoghegan Hart sixth at 56 seconds adrift.

Tomorrow’s ninth stage is an individual time-trial, covering 35km from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena.