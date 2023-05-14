Evenepoel takes overall lead at Giro d’Italia after winning individual time-trial

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel reclaimed the overall lead of cycling’s Giro d’Italia after winning the individual time-trial from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena.

Evenepoel, who rides for the Soudal Quick-Step team, finished the 35 kilometres course in 41 mins 24 secs.

The podium for the stage was completed by two British Ineos Grenadiers riders - Geraint Thomas one second behind, and Tao Geoghegan Hart, two seconds behind race lader Evenepoel.

The top five on the stage all finished within two seconds of Evenepoel, with fourth place going to Switzerland’s Stefan Kung of Groupama-FDJ, at four seconds adrift, and his teammate Bruno Armirail of France, at eight seconds in arrears of the stage winner.

Reflecting on his performance today Evenepoel said: "I don't think I paced it {the time-trial} very well.

"I started too fast and my second part wasn't that great.

"I found some better legs in the technical part because I could recover a bit.

"I wasn't feeling too well in the second part with the headwind.

"It's another stage win but it wasn't my best time-trial.

"To go to the mountains with the advantage I have now is pretty good but Ineos for sure will have some plans to attack me.

"But we have a strong team and a lot of confidence."

It is the second time-trial Evenepoel has won in the race following on from victory in the opening stage from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona.

In the general classification standings, Evenepoel holds a 45-second advantage over Thomas, with Primož Roglič of Slovenia and Team Jumbo-Visma at 47 seconds behind Evenepoel.

The overall race leader going into the time-trial Norwegian Andreas Leknessund of Team DSM is now sixth at 1:07 behind the Maglia Rosa.

Following a rest day tomorrow, the action is due to resume on Tuesday (May 16) with a 196 kilometres stage from Scandiano to Viareggio.