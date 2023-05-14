New Zealand claim men’s and women’s World Rugby Sevens Series titles in Toulouse

New Zealand claimed the men's and women's World Rugby Sevens Series titles in Toulouse, as more nations confirmed their places at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the latest round.

New Zealand produced a stunning second-half performance to win the men’s title in Toulouse.

Three tries and 17 unanswered points helped the All Black Sevens come from behind to defeat Argentina 24-19 at the Stade-Ernest Wallon.

Regan Ware gave New Zealand the perfect start in the final as he scored a try in the opening minute, before Argentina turned things around with three tries before the break through German Schulz, Agustin Fraga and Marcos Moneta.

That gave Argentina a 19-7 lead at the break, before New Zealand came roaring back after the interval with a try from Akuila Rokolisoa before a brace from Roderick Solo.

Solo was named player of the match after his double, with his second try coming in the 16th minute.

By reaching the cup final, New Zealand secured a 13th men’s World Rugby Sevens Series title with a round remaining.

In the bronze medal final, France defeated Canada 28-12, helped by a brace by Aaron Grandidier.

Earlier in the cup semi-finals Argentina cruised past Canada 33-5, while New Zealand defeated France 19-14.

In the race for Paris 2024 qualification spots Argentina secured their place in style thanks to their results in pool play, which included a 55-0 win over Britain.

Fiji confirmed their place with a 26-15 victory over Spain in the ninth-place playoff.

In the race for the final spot, Australia hold a nine-point cushion over Samoa and South Africa, and know they will secure an Olympic berth if they reach the semi-finals in the London round next week.

New Zealand also came from behind to win the women’s title, beating the United States 19-14.

The US raced into a 14-0 lead courtesy of tries from Naya Tapper and Kristi Kirshe, before New Zealand came storming back with 19 unanswered points.

A brace of tries from Stacey Waaka, who was named player of the match, plus a score from Jazmin Felix-Hotham helped New Zealand complete the turnaround.

In the bronze final, Australia ran out convincing winners against France 33-7, aided by a hat-trick of tries from Maddison Levi.

Earlier at the semi-final stage the United States edged past Australia 10-7, while New Zealand cruised past France 31-7.

New Zealand secured a seventh overall women’s Series title during the Toulouse round after their results on day one.

In the race for Paris 2024 qualification, Ireland secured the final spot in the women’s competition at next year’s Olympics through the World Rugby Sevens Series after winning their fifth-place semi-final against Fiji, joining New Zealand, Australia, the US and hosts France.