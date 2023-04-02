New Zealand claim both titles at World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong

The New Zealand men's and women's teams both won their respective tournaments in the latest round of the World Rugby Sevens Series that took place in Hong Kong.

In the women's tournament, New Zealand extended their winning run to 30 matches as they took gold, while Australia and the United States secured their places at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

New Zealand had already secured their place at Paris 2024 during the Vancouver round of the series, with Australia and the US joining them when they reached the quarter-final stage, after securing enough points to seal their spots in the top four qualification positions that are decided through the World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

As hosts, France have already qualified automatically.

Stacey Waaka was the hero in the first-ever women's competition in Hong Kong, scoring once in each half to increase her touchdown total for the competition to eight, as New Zealand won 26-17 in the final.

Charlotte Caslick scored for Australia as she took her touchdown tally to nine, which was the highest in the competition.

"It’s pretty amazing to be here in Hong Kong for the first time - the home of sevens," said New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini.

"I love playing Australia - they make us a better team, they’ve been amazing all season.

"It was a pretty scrappy game to be fair … we were just fortunate Stacey went over in the corner."

The New Zealand women's team have extended their winning run to 30 games ©World Rugby

In the third place match, Britain secured their first-ever medal at the Sevens Series, defeating Fiji 22-19 in a tense affair.

Isla Norman-Bell was the hero for Britain, converting a full-length diving touchdown with two minutes left to propel her side to the win.

The men's team ended Fiji's winning streak of 42 games in Hong Kong as they defeated them 24-17 in the final.

Cody Vai opened up the scoring 30 seconds in for the All Blacks, with Sione Molia doubling the try tally and Leroy Carter beating the dead ball line, making it 19-0 in the first half.

Vuiviwa Naduvalu got his nation on the board with a length of the pitch riposte.

Nigardhi McGarvey-Black then increased the New Zealand lead to 17, as they never looked back after that despite Fiji's late efforts.

France took home third place following a thrilling battle against Britain that ended 19-17.

Stephen Parez was the difference maker, scoring during the final moments to help his nation secure a medal.

The series is now due to head to Singapore, with this round due to take place on April 8 and 9.

No men's qualification spots at Paris 2024 have been confirmed yet, although depending on results in Singapore New Zealand could secure their place.