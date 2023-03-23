Grand Final of World Rugby Sevens Series to be held in Madrid

Madrid has been confirmed as the host of the World Rugby Sevens Series Grand Final for three seasons, starting from 2023-2024.

The Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium has been named as the venue in the Spanish capital.

It comes after the Sevens World Series was remodelled to now include seven rounds, with the men's and women's events each seeing 12 teams compete.

The Grand Final will offer a pathway for four teams to achieve promotion from the Challenger Series and will crown a World Series champion.

The top eight ranked teams after six rounds will compete in Madrid for the title.

The bottom four ranked teams will play against the top four ranked in the Challenger Series to determine the teams that will play in the next World Series.

Sir Bill Beaumont, the World Rugby Chairman, spoke on Madrid hosting the Grand Final, with Spain not a traditional rugby country.

Sir Bill Beaumont says the new model for the Grand Final makes the competition more entertaining ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to be welcoming Madrid, one of the world's great cities, to the World Rugby Sevens Series from 2023-24," he said.

"With rugby on a major growth trend in Spain, Madrid's hosting comes with the full support of the city who want to make 'Madrid Es Rugby' and I am sure the combination of Madrid, an iconic stadium, a new Grand Final format and a soon to be revealed entertainment offering, will make this event a must-attend for sports and entertainment fans."

José Luis Martinez Almeida, the Mayor of Madrid, expressed his excitement as the city is set to host a global event recurringly.

"This will be the most important sporting event that Madrid will have in the coming years," said Almeida.

"We are thankful to World Rugby for choosing our city to host the World Rugby Sevens Series Grand Final.

"For us it is a big responsibility to hold the final event of the Series.

The women's competition will now have an equal number of teams as the men's ©Getty Images

"Not only because of the fans that will come to the city, nor for all the exposure we will have, but especially for what holding this event truly means for the future.

"The future of the children whose dreams are around a rugby ball.

"That is the reason why we want, together with the Spanish National Union and World Rugby, to drive different initiatives to make grassroots rugby grow in our city."

Men's and women's teams will receive equal participation fees for the first time, with a 70 per cent improvement in World Rugby's investment in participation fees for the competing teams.

The 2023-2024 season will begin in December, with hosts of the first six rounds expected to be announced in June.