Indian wrestlers including top names Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have resumed a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar observatory after reiterating demands for action against the Wrestling Federation of India President, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The latter faces allegations of sexual harassment and an Oversight Committee under the chair of multiple boxing champion Mary Kom has filed a reported probe on the claims being made against him and coaching staff which has yet to be aired.

One protesting wrestler said that as many as seven women wrestlers, including a minor, had tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament Street Police Station but "the police officers refused", the Times of India reports.

"We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at Thana (police station) but the police officers shooed us away," the wrestler continued.

"We don't know what is happening here.

"We will start our protest again and sit on dharna (protest) at Jantar Mantar till our demands are met."

However other accounts appeared to confirm that a complaint had been lodged successfully.

According to The Indian Express Punia, who won freestyle bronze in the men’s under-65 kilograms category at Tokyo 2020, reported: "Yes, absolutely (the complaint has been filed) - at Connaught Place Police Station."

Another wrestler added: "We have taken this step as there has been no action taken since we lodged our protest with the Sports Ministry.

"We are now waiting for the police to take further action."

A senior police officer confirmed that they had received a complaint and added that they had begun their enquiry before filing an FIR.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment ©Getty Images

"We have received a complaint at Connaught Place police station and are conducting enquiry before lodging FIR. Appropriate legal action would be taken," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile a complaint has been filed with Delhi Commission for Women, whose head Swati Maliwal said that “several women including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the helm of Wrestling Federation of India."

In her letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Maliwal demanded that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against Brij Bhushan.

Earlier this month, Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, said the wrestlers were considering legal action against the WFI leader.

"We have lost faith in the committee," the three-times Commonwealth champion told The Indian Express.

"We received some assurances from the Government but they were not fulfilled too.

"We do not know the status of the report filed by the committee as well."