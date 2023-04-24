The Sports Ministry in India has announced that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections scheduled to be held on May 7 is to be considered "null and void".

Top Indian wrestlers have also moved the Supreme Court, seeking an First Information Report (FIR) to be registered against WFI President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment.

The Sports Ministry has sent a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), asking the National Olympic Committee to form an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct the WFI elections.

"It is requested that a transitory or Ad-Hoc committee of the IOA to be formed to hold WFI elections within 45 days of the formation of the committee," the letter read.

The letter also highlighted the findings of the Oversight Committee formed by Sports Minster Anurag Thakur to investigate the allegations against Singh and the financial mismanagement and arbitrariness in the National Federation.

Initial findings of the Oversight Committee report, according to the Sports Ministry, suggest that there is no Internal Complaints Committee in WFI and that there is a lack of "an adequate mechanism for awareness building among sportspersons, for grievance redressal".

The Indian Olympic Association has been requested to conduct the election of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India in 45 days and manage the affairs, including selection of athletes for international events in the interim period. pic.twitter.com/IDYLmvcQNQ — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) April 24, 2023

"The absence of a duly constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013, and lack of an adequate mechanism for awareness building among sportspersons, for grievance redressal etc; need for more transparency and consultation between and Federation and stakeholders, including the sportspersons; Need for effective communication between the Federation and Sportspersons," the report said.

The Oversight Committee also felt the need for better communication and transparency between wrestlers and the national governing body.

Asian and Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat along with seven other wrestlers have moved the Supreme Court today after wrestlers resumed their protest against the WFI at Jantar Mantar, according to news agency ANI.

According to ANI, a sexual harassment complain has been filed against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi, but an FIR is yet to be registered.

The wrestlers also urged the Oversight Committee findings to be made public.

A Delhi Police official told Indian media that seven complaints have been received against WFI chief Singh and all of them are being investigated.