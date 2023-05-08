Britain's Rosalind Canter has claimed the Badminton Horse Trials crown after producing the biggest winning margin in elite eventing history.

The double world and European champion went into the final day with a nine-penalty lead following yesterday's cross-country section at Badminton Park in Britain.

In the crucial show jumping section today, the 37-year-old collected just four time faults with her horse Lordships Graffalo

"He is the out-and-out event horse - he has got a classic technique.

"He loves himself, which is great."

Ros Canter & Lordships Graffalo are the 2023 Badminton Champions! 🇬🇧🥇🥂🍾🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/R1Mbh9gTD1 — British Eventing (@BEventing) May 8, 2023

Former world number one Oliver Townend of Britain leapfrogged Ireland's Austin O'Connor on the final day to seal the silver medal.

He finished on 50.3 points with Ballaghmor Class, a 1.6 lead over O'Connor and Colorado Blue.

O'Connor was the first Irish rider to reach the podium at Badminton for 40 years.

Canter's victory marks a third straight British victory in this five star International Equestrian Federation event following Piggy March in 2020 and Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett last year after the Trials' two-year COVID-19-enforced hiatus.

Britain's Rosalind Canter became the third consecutive British winner of the Badminton Horse Trials ©Getty Images

"People say it's fulfilling a dream, but I don't know if I even dreamt I could do it," said Canter, whose winning smile lit up a wet day.

"It will take a long time to sink in.

"I felt very un-calm and uncool when I came into the arena, but Lordships Graffalo jumped really well outside so that gave me confidence and I knew I could take my time."

Canter made sure to tribute her 11-year-old partner, saying "he's the ultimate event horse, it's what he lives and breathes for."

The success is Canter's first title at Badminton.

"This is certainly going to take a long time to sink in and the team I have around me, I just couldn't do it without them," she admitted.