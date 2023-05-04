Dawson notes "exceptional results" in 2022 at first General Assembly as NZOC President

Liz Dawson has led her first General Assembly as New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) President in Auckland, where she underlined "exceptional results" achieved in 2022.

Dawson chaired the Organising Committee for the International Cricket Council Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, and succeeded Mike Stanley as head of the NZOC last year.

With Dawson stepping up from her position on the Board and Tony Hall stepping down from his role after 11 years, there were two vacancies to be filled.

Jonathan Coleman and Glen Sowry were elected to the two positions, after a recommendation by the NZOC Board Appointments Panel.

Coleman is a former Minister for Sport and Recreation in New Zealand from 2014 to 2017, and attended the Vancouver 2010 Winter and Rio 2016 Summer Olympics as the country's Government representative.

Sowry represented New Zealand in the sailing tornado event at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and was a Yachting New Zealand Olympic selector for Athens 2004.

The General Assembly also presented the NZOC Order to Kereyn Smith, Rob Waddell and Pete Wardell for their contributions to the Olympic or Commonwealth Sport Movement.

New Zealand's former Minister for Sport and Recreation Jonathan Coleman has been elected to the NZOC Board ©Getty Images

Smith served as NZOC secretary general and chief executive from 2011 to 2021, former rower Waddell was men's single sculls Olympic champion at Sydney 2000 and New Zealand's Chef de Mission for the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, while Wardell was Chef de Mission for three consecutive Winter Olympics from Vancouver 2010 to Pyeongchang 2018.

The NZOC Annual Report was presented to the General Assembly, featuring comments from Dawson, Board chair Diana Puketapu and secretary general and chief executive Nicki Nicol.

"Together we achieved some exceptional results," Dawson reflected.

"Our best ever Olympic Winter Games at Beijing 2022, and a record-breaking Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"To all of the sports involved in those history making campaigns, congratulations and thank you for your dedication to New Zealand’s Olympic and Commonwealth legacies.

"We also extend our warmest congratulations to New Zealand team athletes whose culture of Manaaki and performances have inspired us all.

"As an organisation we work hard to generate revenue and note that the impact of COVID-19 on our financial position cannot be understated.

"We will continue to identify new ways to bring money into the organisation and leverage those opportunities, including growth in our philanthropic revenues and additional new commercial partners for Paris 2024."

The financial report for 2022 included a NZD$979,271 deficit ©NZOC

The Annual Report reviewed 2022, which included New Zealand's first ever Winter Olympic gold medals through Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in the women's snowboarding slopestyle and Nico Porteous in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe in Beijing.

New Zealand placed fifth on the Commonwealth Games medals table in Birmingham with 20 golds, 12 silvers and 18 bronzes.

The financial report noted a deficit of NZD$979,271 (£485,831/$610,076/€551,631) for 2022, which it was claimed was NZD$165,000 (£82,000/$103,000/€93,000) favourable to the budget.

Representatives from the 55 member sports of the NZOC attended the General Assembly.