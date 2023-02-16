New Zealand Olympic Committee begin search for two new Board members

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has begun the search for two new Board members which are set to be elected at the NZOC General Assembly, which is scheduled for May 3 2023 in Auckland.

The vacancies have arisen because Liz Dawson has now become NZOC President, replacing Olympian rower Mike Stanley who held the position since 2009.

Dawson had previously served 11 years on the NZOC Board.

Tony Hall, who was elected to the Board in 2012, has also stood down from his position "having fulfilled his full tenure with distinction."

The NZOC have charged Amy Tea Consulting in Auckland with leading the search for the new members.

"This is an opportunity to contribute your strategic, commercial and governance skills to our inspiring, high-profile and hard working organisation," the job specification said.

"In particular, we are seeking expertise in risk management, commercial acumen and marketing, backed up with governance expertise."

Liz Dawson, left, is set for her first NZOC General Assembly as President after succeeding Mike Stanley, right, in the role ©Getty Images

The NZOC have also indicated the profile of preferred candidates.

"An Olympian with lived high-performances experiences would be valuable," the guidelines added.

"We would like at least one of the new appointees to support our bicultural development as part of our Māori cultural sub-committee."

The deadline for applications is Monday March 20 2023, at 5pm local time.

A final decision will be managed by the NZOC Board appointments panel.

The NZOC General Assembly is scheduled to be preceded by a members forum on May 3.