New Zealand announce they are interested in hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC), with support from the country's Government, has announced its interest in hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand has previously hosted the Games in 1950 in Auckland, 1974 in Christchurch and 1990 in Auckland.

"We have advised the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) that we are interested in exploring a New Zealand 2034 Commonwealth Games," NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol said.

It was "an exciting opportunity for New Zealand and our sports community," she added.

Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport, said the Government is welcoming the interest.

"New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup," Robertson said.

"It’s early days for this process, and at this stage all that has been agreed is an indication of interest from New Zealand.

"Further work needs to be done to understand New Zealand’s position before considering whether to make a formal bid for the 2034 Games, but I am excited at the prospect and potential for us to host it here."

Grant Robertson, New Zealand's Sports Minister, is "excited at the prospect" of the country hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Robertson has consulted the National Party about the process for indicating interest in hosting the 2034 Games.

"I am pleased we have cross-party support for this approach," he said.

"The next steps will be for the New Zealand Olympic Committee to assess support for a New Zealand bid, along with consideration of the country’s capability to host the event."

According to the NZOC, the approach "follows the implementation of a new hosting model by the Commonwealth Games Federation which allows for more flexible and innovative Games.

"Under the new model a potential New Zealand Games would see the sports programme tailored to local interests, with competition to take place across multiple cities and regions."

Nicol added: "We want to be very clear this concept is about a nation not a city, and we’d be looking to develop a Games that would help achieve nation-wide goals and engage young and diverse communities in sport.

“New Zealand is a brilliant host of sporting events, and we know we would hold a fantastic Commonwealth Games.

"We also would love to provide an opportunity for our athletes and Para athletes to compete in Aotearoa in front of friends and whānau, inspiring New Zealanders.

“While this is an exciting step, we acknowledge that discussions are in the early stages and there is a significant process to go through before we are ready to confirm a bid.

“We would also like to thank the New Zealand Government for its initial support.”

New Zealand has hosted the Commonwealth Games three times, including at Christchurch in 1974 ©Getty Images

Duane Kale, the Paralympics New Zealand acting chief executive, has enthusiastically endorsed the initiative.

"A New Zealand Commonwealth Games would be momentous for New Zealand and our Para athletes," he said.

"We would be delighted to see the Commonwealth Games take place here, with Para athletes’ friends and whānau cheering them on.

"The regional hosting model means all of Aotearoa could get involved - and that includes the 24 per cent of New Zealanders with a disability."

Having entered a non-binding phase of informal dialogue, the NZOC will now "seek to partner CGF and New Zealand Government agencies to further assess how a future Games can add real value to the future of Aotearoa, including supporting national goals for economic and infrastructure development, wellbeing, community development, and promoting and celebrating our unique culture."

As part of a long-term and collaborative bid process, the CGF had sought formal expressions of interest from nations considering the upcoming 2030 or 2034 Commonwealth Games.

“With the focus on 2030 as a priority for the CGF, New Zealand has a significant runway to allow time to create an innovative and bold proposal for a potential 2034 bid, including undertaking a formal feasibility study," the NZOC said.

The next Commonwealth Games, in 2026, are due to be hosted by Victoria in Australia.

Following the shelving of Hamilton’s proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games due to lack of Government support, Alberta in Canada has emerged as the main name in the frame, with a formal application to the CGF expected later this year.

During the staging of the successful Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, CGF's chief executive Katie Sadleir, a New Zealander, hinted there could be a joint announcement over the 2030 and 2034 hosts in 2023.