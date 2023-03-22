Solomon Telekom Company has been named as an official sponsor of the 2023 Pacific Games Opening Ceremony after signing a deal valued at SBD10.7 million (£1.07 million/$1.31 million/€1.21 million) to become a presenting partner.

"This is the big one," Solomon Islands 2023 chairman Martin Rara said.

The company, which trades as Our Telekom, will provide network services at Games venues and Villages as part of the agreement.

"With Our Telekom on board, we bring the Pacific close to our shores," Rara added.

The company becomes the sixth sponsor of the Games.

It is owned locally by the Solomon Islands National Provident Fund.

The sponsorship deal will provide network services at Pacific Games venues and Villages ©Sol2023

"Our Telekom is committed in supporting an historical event for our country and being part of delivering the Games successfully," Solomon Telekom chief executive Christina Lasaqa said.

"Our Telekom sets an example of what can be achieved when businesses invest in the power of sports, we believe that this sponsorship aligns well with our core values, which are teamwork, excellence and innovation."

Solomon Telekom Board chairman, Bauro Laxton Koraua, added: "We see this as a great opportunity through sport to support our nation.

"When all the Games officials and athletes are here, they can be proud to communicate with their family and friends in real time and that's the commitment we are making today."

The deal is set to provide 3G capability in the islands.

"It will become an investment for all future use of the venues, it also allows all users of 3G to access the Games in real time," Laxton said.

The 2023 Pacific Games are scheduled to begin on November 19.