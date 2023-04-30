ICF rules Russians can return to competition just day after missile attack forces cancellation of canoe event in Ukraine

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) Executive Board has opted to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to its competitions under a neutral flag, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine.

The decision came just one day after a plea from the Canoe Federation of Ukraine for the ICF to maintain a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, following the cancellation of the Canoe Sprint Ukrainian Cup in Uman because of a missile attack on the city.

One of the missiles, which killed at least 25 civilians, including three children, hit a building just 300 metres away from where Ukraine's double Olympic medallist Lyudmila Luzan was staying.

According to Ukrainian publication Tribuna, Luzan reacted to the ICF's decision by commenting "my disappointment knows no bounds".

The ICF, led by German official Thomas Konietzko, claimed it would "continue to work towards supporting the canoeing family of Ukraine while ensuring that the autonomy of sport is respected".

It added it held "extensive consultations within the international canoeing community" and considered "concerns expressed by event organisers" before taking its decision.

The Canoe Federation of Ukraine urged the ICF to maintain a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, after it cancelled its Canoe Sprint Ukrainian Cup on Friday (April 28) because of a missile attack on Uman ©Getty Images

An independent panel is set to be established by the ICF to establish rules and regulations required to consider the eligibility of athletes, and assess applications from those hoping to compete as individual neutrals.

Conditions expected to be imposed include a ban on Russian and Belarusian national symbols, and on athletes from both countries affiliated to the military or who supported the war in public or on social media.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are set to be required to make a written declaration they adhere to the ICF's criteria before undergoing evaluation by the independent panel.

A timeline for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes is set to be determined following the independent panel's establishment of eligibility rules and confirmation of anti-doping procedures by the International Testing Agency.

The ICF's stance broadly in line with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) updated recommendations on Russia and Belarus, which the ICF Executive Board said it "fully backs", although it plans to maintain a ban on officials from both countries from sitting in any official capacity or attending its events.

Russian and Belarusian athletes had been largely frozen out of international sport since the start of the war in Ukraine, and the IOC's facilitation of their return as neutrals under "strict conditions" has proven controversial.

International Federations have been divided in their response.

Archery, fencing, judo, modern pentathlon, skateboarding, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon and wrestling have all permitted a return for athletes from Russia and Belarus under the IOC's recommended conditions, but athletics, badminton, basketball, equestrian, sport climbing and surfing have maintained bans.

The ICF's conditions for a return of Russian and Belarusian athletes are set to be broadly aligned with the IOC's recommendations ©Getty Images

Critics argue there should be no place for either country in international sport while the war is ongoing, and Ukraine's Government has vowed to punish National Federations who participate in competitions involving Russia and Belarus and to boycott Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers where their athletes are taking part.

The conditions required for the return of their athletes have been criticised as "discriminatory" in Russia and Belarus, but the IOC claims that it has "found some middle ground".

Practical issues remain with a return for Russia and Belarus, with opposition particularly strong in Europe which has led to several fencing events being cancelled.

The ICF said it would "respect any position and decision of a National Canoe Federation as host of an ICF event not to include Individual Neutral Athletes", but called on host nations to "respect the Olympic Charter and to establish conditions that guarantee unhindered access to competitions for all athletes".