IJF opts to allow Russian and Belarusian judoka to return as neutrals

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has agreed to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return as neutrals in time for next month's World Championships in Doha.

A decision has been made by the IJF Executive Committee to permit judoka from the two countries to compete as individual neutral athletes.

The IJF said the ruling allows the possibility for "fair participation" and "equal chances to all judo athletes who are pursuing their Olympic dreams".

The move will raise Russia and Belarus' hopes of featuring at the World Championships where the IJF said "significant points" will be on offer towards qualification for next year's Olympics in Paris.

Qatari capital Doha is due to stage the World Championships from May 7 to 14.

Judo is the latest Olympic sport to lift its ban on Russia and Belarus after the International Olympic Committee ruled last month they should be allowed to return to the global sporting stage as neutrals provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

The IJF revealed that its Executive Committee had decided to engage an "independent, reputable company" to perform background checks on all the individuals proposed for participation, including "social media content with specific reference to possible war propaganda".

It states that only those who have been cleared during the verification process would be eligible to compete in events by the IJF Executive Committee.

The IOC has cited the viewpoints of two Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council in defence of its stance after they advised that a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes would be discriminatory and a violation of human rights.

The IJF also referenced the UN's position when revealed its latest stance on Russia and Belarus, insisting "sport is the main bridge for dialogue and reconciliation".

"The United Nations has long supported the notion that everyone has the right to participate in sport," the IJF read.

"In 2019, the UN noted that, 'all forms of discrimination and prejudice have no place in sport and physical activity' and called on Governments to ensure that all citizens are able to compete without restriction.

"The International Judo Federation is an inclusive organisation founded on values, dedicated to promoting and protecting judo as a peaceful means of respecting human rights and supporting international unity, friendship and peace.

Ukraine boycotted the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam in Mongolia last year when Russians and Belarusians were previously allowed to participate under an IJF flag ©Getty Images

"We stand firmly against all forms of aggression, discrimination, war or loss of life.

"We strongly believe that everyone has the right to participate in sport regardless of ethnicity, religion or gender.

"We look forward to celebrating the values of judo together at the 2023 World Championships with all athletes engaged in Olympic qualification for Paris 2024."

The IJF was one of only a few Olympic International Federations that did not fully follow the IOC's recommendations last year to ban athletes from the aggressor countries outright in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, it ruled that they could compete as neutrals under the IJF flag, anthem and colours.

This resulted in Ukraine boycotting the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam event in Mongolia and the country had threatened to do the same again for the World Championships before the IJF decided in September to impose an outright ban on Russia and Belarus until January 2023.

Judo joins archery, fencing, modern pentathlon, skateboarding, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon and wrestling in opting to allow athletes from the two countries to return.

Athletics, badminton, basketball, equestrian, sport climbing and surfing have decided to maintain their bans on Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their events.