The German Canoe Association (DKV) has called upon the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "to clarify fundamental questions in sport" as it vowed to continue its exclusion of Russian and Belarusian canoeists from international events in Germany.

"We are aware that a reintegration of Russian and Belarusian athletes into the world of sports, as suggested by the IOC, would be extremely difficult," DKV President Jens Perlwitz said.

"In our opinion, the current trend emanating from the IOC is not in line with the Olympic movement.

"You have to think hard about whether a state that is waging aggressive war is allowed to be part of the Olympic family, whether that state is allowed to host the Olympic Games and whether athletes from that state are allowed to participate in the Games."

The DKV agreed to maintain its own ban on canoeists from Russia and Belarus, originally introduced in March last year, at the most recent meeting of its Präsidium (Executive Committee).

"Our unanimous position in the DKV Präsidium has not changed in the last year," Perlwitz said.

"Since nothing has changed in the situation in Ukraine since last year and peace is currently not foreseeable, there are hardly any possibilities for reintegration."

Perlwitz also revealed that he had received a letter from the Ukraine Canoeing Association.

"I was particularly moved by the letter from the Ukrainian Canoe President Igor Slivinsky, which describes the situation in Ukrainian sport very clearly, that's why my sympathy goes out to Ukraine," Perlwitz added.

The DKV agreed to maintain its own ban on canoeists from Russia and Belarus ©Getty Images

"We show solidarity with Ukraine and sincerely hope for peace."

Germany is set to host the International Canoe Federation (ICF) wildwater canoeing sprint world championships at Augsburg in June.

Duisburg is scheduled to stage the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships and Para Canoe World Championships in late August.

In September, the European Canoe Polo Championships are listed to be held in Brandenburg.

The DKV has also set out its own "prerequisite for the approval of independent athletes" at its future competitions.

It asked "how can real neutrality be guaranteed?" and called for safeguards to avoid "pro-Russian political statements".

It also questioned "how should the attitude of Russian athletes and athletes' coaches to the war be credibly tested?" and "how to ensure independence of athletes whose preparation is supported by the Russian state?".

The National Federation also raised concerns that German canoeists might refuse to compete against Russians for "reasons of conscience".