Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has vowed to spend $1.3 billion (£1.0 billion/€1.2 billion) to tackle homelessness in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games host city.

This is set to form 10 per cent of her proposed $13 billion (£10.3 billion/€11.7 billion) budget, and represents a 10 per cent annual increase on spending focused on homelessness.

Included in this is a five-fold increase in funding for the Inside Safe initiative up to $250 million (£199 million/€225 million).

"We are trying to lay the foundation and set the stage for what I hope will be a very significant reduction, especially in street homelessness this year," Bass said, as reported by National Public Radio (NPR).

The budget must be approved by the Los Angeles City Council by May 31, and if it does so this would cover the fiscal year starting on July 1.

Homelessness is a key issue in Los Angeles in the build-up to the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

Bass told NPR she had discussed a proposal to find shelter for the estimated 40,000 homeless people in the city with the United States President Joe Biden.

Eradicating homelessness by Los Angeles 2028 formed part of Democratic candidate Bass' campaign when she was elected as the city's Mayor last year.

Mental health problems and substance abuse remain among the issues for the homeless in Los Angeles, as well as high healthcare costs, soaring housing prices for mortgages and rent and a high cost of living.

Los Angeles is set to stage the Olympics for the third time in 2028, following on from the 1932 and 1984 editions.

Bass is set to receive the Olympic flag at the handover at next year's Games in Paris.