Los Angeles 2028 chairperson Casey Wasserman has insisted that homelessness in the American city is not its "problem to solve", and is instead "everybody's problem to solve today".

A study from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in 2020 estimated that 63,706 people in the city were homeless, with more than 46,000 of these unsheltered.

Some campaign groups have called on organisers to use the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028 as an opportunity to address the crisis.

However, Wasserman argued that homelessness cannot be an issue for the Organising Committee to resolve, and that more immediate solutions are required.

"I was born and raised here and I intend to live here for the rest of my life," he told Spectrum News 1 SoCal.

"This is a problem we have today.

"It's not LA28's problem to solve.

"It's our community and our leaders and our politicians, everybody's problem to solve today, and if we're waiting for an event seven years from today that's here for 17 days to solve a problem that probably took a long time to create and is affecting people today, shame on us as citizens of this city, because we have the opportunity, we have the resources, we have the will to make an attempt to fix these problems today, and that's on all of us today."

However, NOlympics LA responded in a post on Twitter that Los Angeles 2028's "position on homelessness makes no sense",

It later said that as a coalition it was not calling for the Organising Committee to solve homelessness, but arguing "it's making the problem worse".

The Games Agreement for the Olympics and Paralympics in 2028 has been approved by the Los Angeles City Council.

The outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Los Angeles 2028 represents "an incredible opportunity to build a lasting community legacy that begins now, and continues benefiting our city for years".

Wasserman has also claimed that organisers have secured "well over" 50 per cent of their revenue target, with the Games having a budget of $6.9 billion (£5.1 billion/€6.1 billion).

However, the Games Agreement was criticised by the Unite Here Local 11 labour union, who said it "must include a concrete, measurable plan to address the impact of the Games on our housing crisis".

Los Angeles has previously staged the Olympics in 1932 and 1984, and organisers of the Games in 2028 have cited the use of existing venues as evidence of plans for sustainability.