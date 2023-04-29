Tickets on sale for Olympic Esports Week in Singapore starting at S$10

Tickets have gone on sale for the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Esports Week in Singapore, starting from S$10 (£6/$7.50/€6.70) for a single-day pass.

Developing esports within the Olympic Movement forms part of the IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020+5, although the prospect of it featuring at a future Olympic Games has been subject to much debate and in the short term does not appear on the cards.

The IOC held an Olympic Virtual Series in 2021 and 2022, and hopes to build on this through Olympic Esports Week at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 23 to 25 this year.

This is set to feature games in archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motor sport, sailing, taekwondo and tennis, with live finals to be held for the first time.

Tickets have gone on sale providing access to the live finals and what organisers describe as a "festival of virtual sports and gaming", including exhibition matches and a free-to-play zone.

The inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore is set to feature live finals in nine sports, and follows on from the Olympic Virtual Series first held in 2021 ©IOC

A single-day pass for Friday June 23, featuring live finals in cycling, archery, sailing and dance is priced at S$10 for adults, and S$15 (£8.90/$11.20/€10.10) for Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.

The Saturday live finals are set to be held in baseball, taekwondo and tennis, followed by motorsport and chess on Sunday.

A three-day pass is priced at S$30 (£17.90/$22.50/€20.20) for adults and S$20 (£11.90/$15/€13.50) for students, deemed to be anyone aged seven to 17.

A family one-day pass for two adults and two children is also available at S$25 (£14.90/$18.70/€16.80).

Free entry is provided for children aged less than seven, who must be accompanied by an adult.