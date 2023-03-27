Open qualifiers to be held in Blitz Chess for Olympic Esports Series

A unique qualifying event that is open to everyone will decide the chess players taking part at the inaugural Olympic Esports Series.

The game Blitz Chess will be governed by Chess.com, an online chess platform recognised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Chess.com, which has more than 120 million users and 12 million daily games, will also host the qualifying.

It will have three stages, starting with a 3+2 blitz tournament that is open to everyone on Chess.com on April 1.

Whoever qualifies then will enter the trial stage which includes titled players.

The top 16 players will then enter a preliminaries event that will be held from May 1 to 5.

This will decide the eight players that will participate in the live in-person competition at the Olympic Esports Series in Singapore.

Erik Allebest, the Chess.com chief executive, expressed his excitement in governing the event.

"As the top platform for chess, we are excited to host these online qualifiers," he said.

"We believe chess belongs on the biggest stages and are proud to see it recognised as an esport alongside so many other great disciplines."

Arkady Dvorkovich, the FIDE President, talked about the work behind the scenes to deliver the project.

Arkady Dvorkovich says that chess being in esports competitions will improve the relationship between FIDE and the IOC ©Getty Images

"After almost one year of work behind the scenes, we are very excited to see this event coming to fruition," said Dvorkovich.

"We believe that the Olympic Esports Series marks a new stage in the cooperation between FIDE and the International Olympic Committee since our institution was recognised as an international sports federation by the IOC in 1999.

"I would like to highlight the perfect alignment between FIDE values and the strategic roadmap outlined in the Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

"This project, and the ones that we expect to follow, has the potential to bring enormous benefits to players and national federations."

Other sports alongside chess at the Olympic Esports Series will be archery, dance, baseball, taekwondo, cycling, motorsport, sailing and tennis.

The Series will take place in Singapore from June 22 to 25.

