Representatives of sports clubs in Milan had the chance to have their say on plans on the Winter Olympics and Paralympics that are set to be staged in the Italian city in three years’ time.

The "Big Bang" event saw more than 200 managers of sports clubs come together at the Municipal Sports Center in Cornaredo to discuss the present and future challenges of the sector.

Organised by the Centro Sportivo Italiano (CSI) - one of the oldest multi-sports associations in Italy, the meeting gave participants the opportunity to put forward ideas and proposals for grassroots sport.

CSI Milan is formed of 700 sports clubs and 2,284 teams coordinating more than 1,200 matches every week throughout the year.

"The Big Bang is an appointment that aims to turn the spotlight on sports clubs, their daily life and their beauty ignored by many and often overlooked," said Massimo Achini, head of CSI Milan.

"The world of sport needs new ideas, to improve itself and to express all its educational potential.

More than 200 managers of sports clubs took part in 13 roundtable discussions ©Milan Cortina 2026

"It's exciting to gather 200 executives to look for them together."

There were 13 tables set out for the sports club managers to discuss a series of issues facing sport.

Officials from the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee attended as they gave participants the opportunity to express their views on plans for the Games.

"There are just under three years left before the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics which will take place in the San Siro Stadium in Milan," said Andrea Monti, communications director of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation.

"In the process of approaching the Games, a role key is that of the sports clubs that bring sport to the territory every day and the collaboration with the CSI is fundamental.

Milan is set to stage the Winter Olympics and Paralympics along with Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2026 ©Getty Images

"At the Big Bang we gathered a table with the CSI executives dedicated precisely to the 2026 appointment - a moment to give voice to thoughts, proposals and reflections, open to comparison and projected towards the future."

Italy’s Daniele Cassioli, who is considered the greatest Para water skier of all time with 25 world titles and 27 European crowns, was present to open the Big Bang.

Among the topics discussed at the event included the economic sustainability of sports clubs and the receptivity of disability within the sector.

"It is not trivial to be able to organise an opportunity for discussion and constructive debate around the daily challenges that the world of grassroots sport has to face," said Martina Riva, councillor for sport at the Municipality of Milan.

"I therefore thank the CSI for carrying out this initiative, stimulating and helping the many realities that operate in the field of sports promotion to team up is crucial for identifying solutions and formulating value propositions that are useful to all.

"For this reason, I am sure that the Big Bang of sport will be an important moment of growth for anyone who loves sport and practices it in our area."