Three special coins celebrating Olympics in Italy to be released in September

A set of coins are set to be released in September to commemorate the legacy of the Olympic Games in Italy.

To mark the event returning to the country for a fourth time in 2026 when Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo hosts the Winter Olympics, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato decided to release the coins celebrating the “History of the Olympics in Italy”.

The Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, which, as well as producing coins for Italy, is in charge of issuing stamps and passports, has produced three gold medals with a face value of €20 (£17.50/$22) dedicated respectively to the Winter Olympics at Cortina d'Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin 2006, as well as the Summer Games staged in Rome in 1960.

The three coins, which are due to be available from September 7 and cost €1,500 (£1,300/$1,600) for the full set, are planned to be the start of a series which will include Milan Cortina 2026, with a special coin released by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato on the eve of the start of the Games.

The first coin in the series celebrates the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, which is due to co-host the Games with Milan in 2026 ©Milano Cortina 2026

The commemorative coin for Cortina 1956, designed by Silvia Petrassi, shows on the obverse the official emblem of the VII edition of the Winter Olympic Games and around the inscription “Republic of Italy”.

The reverse depicts the mountains of Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Olympic Torch of the 1956 Games and around the inscription "Cortina d'Ampezzo 1956 - Olympic Heritage".

The engraver artist Silvia Petrassi designed the die.

The she-wolf, symbol of Italy’s capital city and of the Games of the XVII Olympiad, is depicted on the front that celebrates Rome 1960.

On the reverse of the coin the image of the Olympic Torch of that edition with the Colosseum in relief in the background.

Around the coin signed by the engraver Valerio De Seta is the inscription "Rome 1960 - Olympic Heritage".

Italy has staged the Summer Olympics only once, in Rome 1960, which is marked with a coin including the she-wolf, the symbol of the country's capital ©Milano Cortina 2026

The celebratory series is concluded with a coin dedicated to the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.

On the obverse of the minting, the official logo of the XX Olympic Winter Games.

On the reverse, the representation of the Turin 2006 Olympic Torch highlighted on the Mole Antonelliana surrounded by the stylised mountainous profile of the city of Turin.

Around the inscription “Torino 2006 - Olympic Heritage” and the surname of the Petrassi, who is also engraver artist on this coin.

To pre-order the coins click here.