The International Skating Union (ISU) has revealed that it has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the doping case involving Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva.

The ISU has stressed that protecting young athletes against doping "cannot happen" by exempting them from sanctions as it seeks to disqualify all of the 16-year-old skater's results since she submitted a positive sample in December 2021.

The worldwide governing body has followed the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in taking the case to CAS after reviewing the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) ruling against Valieva.

The RUSADA announced last month that Valieva, who claimed the positive test was the result of a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication, had been found not guilty by its independent Anti-Disciplinary Committee.

It ruled that there was "no fault or negligence" on the part of Valieva and her only punishment should be disqualification from the Russian Championships.

Like WADA, the ISU said it conducted a "full review" of the RUSADA decision before opting to lodge an appeal with CAS.

The ISU believes young athletes should not be exempt from sanctions should they commit a doping offence ©Getty Images

"The ISU is of the opinion that all young athletes must be protected against doping," a statement from the ISU read.

"Such protection cannot happen by exempting young athletes from sanctions."

Valieva played a starring role in helping the Russian Olympic Committee capture the team figure skating title at last year's Winter Olympics.

But, after insidethegames exclusively revealed that Valieva had tested positive for a banned substance, the medal ceremony was cancelled.

Should the ISU and WADA successfully appeal RUSADA's decision, the ROC team are expected to be denied their gold medals and Valieva faces a lengthy ban.

WADA is pushing for a four-year ban, starting from December 25 2021 when Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine.

The ISU said it would leave a decision on the length of Valieva's ban to be made by CAS should it win its appeal.

"Within the appeal, the ISU is seeking a period of ineligibility at CAS’s own discretion, starting from 25 December 2021 and disqualification of all results achieved during this period including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes," the ISU added.

The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event at Beijing 2022 has yet to take place due to the ongoing Kamila Valieva case ©Getty Images

"Additionally, CAS is to decide the consequences of the anti-doping rule violation committed by Kamila Valieva and determine the final results of the figure skating team event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"For the best interests of all skaters and everyone involved, the ISU will continue to push for this matter to proceed without further undue delay.

"Given the case is now pending before CAS, the ISU can make no further comment at this time."

WADA said yesterday that it considered RUSADA's ruling to be "wrong under the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code" and decided to "exercise its right" to lodge an appeal with CAS.

The move was welcomed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), saying it was "one step closer to a final resolution, which the athletes are desperately waiting for".

The IOC said it hoped that the case would be handled "as quickly as possible" as it was "in the best interests of everyone involved".

The United States were the second-best team followed by Japan and Canada, and each would be bumped up a place if the ROC were to be stripped of its gold.

Valieva was only cleared to compete in the women's singles event by the CAS after it opted against re-imposing a provisional suspension, but she finished fourth after an error-strewn performance in the free skating.