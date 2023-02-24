RUSADA says Valieva could be reprimanded after asking CAS for sanctions with "appropriate consequences"

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is seeking a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling which would sanction Kamila Valieva with the "appropriate consequences".

RUSADA said the punishment "may include or be limited to a reprimand" as it changed course from the ruling of its own Disciplinary Anti-Doping Commission in December.

CAS has confirmed today that it has registered appeals over the explosive case from RUSADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU).

All of the parties are challenging the Anti-Doping Commission verdict which ruled that Valieva bore "no fault of negligence" after her failed drugs test was dramatically revealed during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Commission said that the teenager's only punishment should be the disqualification of results on the date of the sample collection on December 25, 2021, during the Russian Championships.

But RUSADA has now seemingly ruled that the skater should bare some responsibility for testing positive for banned substance trimetazidine in what was the biggest story of last year's Winter Olympics.

However, a reprimand would still be a low level punishment and Valieva would keep her Olympic gold medal from Beijing.

"RUSADA seeks a ruling from CAS setting aside the challenged decision and finding the athlete to have committed an anti-doping rule violation (ADVR) under the RUSADA anti-doping rules," a CAS statement said.

"And sanctioned with the appropriate consequences (which may include or be limited to a reprimand) in respect of such ADRV pursuant to the RUSADA ADR," it continued.

On Tuesday (February 21), WADA confirmed its appeal and said it was seeking a four-year ban for Valieva.

It wants all of her results from December 25, 2021 onwards to be disqualified, which would mean the Russian Olympic Committee team would lose the team figure skating gold medals they won in Beijing in February last year.

The World Anti-Doping Agency wants a four-year ban for Kamila Valieva ©Getty Images

The ISU appeal was confirmed on Wednesday (February 22).

The governing body has asked for a period of ineligibility "to be determined at the discretion of CAS".

It has also asked the court to disqualify Valieva's results during the time period of any ban it imposes, meaning CAS would be ruling on the Beijing 2022 team figure skating result.

Valieva was only 15 at the time of her failed test.

She was a huge star heading into Beijing 2022 but, after insidethegames exclusively revealed that she had tested positive, the team medal ceremony was cancelled.

The teenager was then cleared to compete in the women's singles after CAS opted against enforcing a provisional suspension, but she slipped from first to fourth after the free skate following an error-strewn performance.

It has been claimed that Valieva's positive test was due to a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.

If the team result from Beijing 2022 is annulled, the United States are in line to win gold.

WADA has said that it considers the "no fault or negligence" decision to be "wrong under the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code".

Travis Tygart, the chief executive of the United States Anti-Doping Agency, has called RUSADA's handling of the case "self serving" as it has not ruled that the team result should be axed.

The International Olympic Committee told insidethegames that it welcomed the decisions to take the case to CAS, adding that it hoped "that the case will be handled as quickly as possible".

"At this time, it is not possible to indicate a timeframe for the issuance of the decision," the CAS said.