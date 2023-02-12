Fourcade says he would be "embarrassed" if France barred Russia from Paris 2024

France's five-time biathlon champion and Paris 2024 Board member Martin Fourcade has said that he would be "very embarrassed" if his country refused to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at next year’s Olympics.

Speaking to Norwegian television channel NRK, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member backed the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals at Paris 2024.

Fourcade also pledged his support behind Norway’s Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen who came under fire over advising the IOC that her country was in favour of the admission of neutral Russian and Belarusian competitors at the Games.

The IOC's decision to explore options for athletes from Russia and Belarus to return to the international competition has faced criticism in Europe due to the war in Ukraine, with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo among those to oppose the move.

Fourcade, chair of the Paris 2024 Athletes' Commission and member of the IOC Athletes' Commission, defended efforts to get Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at the Olympics.

"As an athlete representative and as a sportsman, I believe we should consider allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition," said Fourcade.

"That is the main message.

"I have been elected to the IOC to defend athletes and I feel a little bit like I'm not defending those athletes.

"Of course they are Russian and Belarusian, but they are also performers.

"I think they should also be defended on that basis.

Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen came under heavy criticism in Norway for her comments in support of athletes from Russia and Belarus ©Getty Images

"I will be very embarrassed for my country if my country decides to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing.

"We are incredibly proud to show the world how beautiful France is and I cannot understand how we can welcome the world without the Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"For me, it is not something we can stand for."

Fourcade stressed his full support for the Ukrainian people and said that "no part of me understands the Russian Government or its actions".

"The reason why I feel it is okay to talk about it now is because no one can misunderstand my position on it," added Fourcade.

"I have fought against Russia throughout my career around doping issues.

"I was not the only one, but one of the few who took a public position against the Russian federation and against the Russian authorities on doping issues.

"I sometimes had a fear because of that, because you never knew what was going to happen.

"But I am not going to give anyone the opportunity to accuse me of being pro-Russian."

A row erupted in Norway when Jacobsen was accused during a meeting with the country's 55 sports federations that her statement to the IOC had been the exact opposite to the majority national view.

Fourcade said the criticism levelled at Jacobsen was "hurtful" and "completely unfair".

"She took a stand and had a hard time," Fourcade told NRK.

"It is not easy with so much pressure and criticism.

"We have to be able to talk about this without getting the reactions that Astrid got.

"Then it is no longer a conversion."

Norwegian biathlon star Johannes Thingnes Bø believes Martin Fourcade has missed the point in the Russian debate ©Getty Images

Norway’s five-time Olympic gold medallist Johannes Thingnes Bø believes the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes is "a means of pressure to stop the war".

"Over time, it will probably be very difficult for the Russian athletes, but perhaps the irritation could become so great that it could contribute to the end of war and any other problems," Bø told NRK.

"You won't get that if you leave it to others.

"It is a difficult dilemma.

"It is difficult for the athletes.

"We have compassion for them, but at the same time there is something bigger.

"[Fourcade] has done a lot of things right, right here I feel he misses a bit."

Former Russian biathlete Alexander Tikhonov, who has won four Olympic gold medals, has praised Fourcade’s "fair" stance.

"I had great respect for Fourcade even at the time when he was an active athlete," Tikhonov told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"He always had balanced interviews.

"He approached all issues very fairly so this is a very good sign.

"It turns out, in France there are people who think normally, unlike the frostbitten Norwegians."