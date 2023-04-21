The International Ski and Snowboard Federation has said that preparations for the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships look in "excellent shape" after receiving an update from Saalbach organisers.

Representatives of the Austrian Ski Federation attended a FIS Coordination Group meeting where they were able to present their plans for the event in two years' time.

Saalbach was awarded the hosting rights in 2020 after seeing off competition from Crans-Montana in Switzerland and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.

"Everything is running right on schedule with the technical side in excellent shape, thanks to the vast World Cup experience of the Saalbach team," a statement from the FIS read.

"Plans for the side events are also well underway as the organizers are expecting a full ski festival 24-7 around the World Championships."

Organisers of this year's Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel-Meribel also presented their final debrief to representatives from FIS and marketing company Infront.

The FIS said that the French officials reported a "very positive balance with good results both on and off the slopes" after staging the event in February.

The Saalbach 2025 delegation received the FIS flag at the conclusion of the Courchevel-Meribel Alpine World Ski Championships ©Getty Images

Crans-Montana organisers held a small, in-person Coordination Group meeting last week to give a first glimpse of the plans for the 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships.

It comes after Swiss Olympic alpine skiing champion Didier Défago was named as chief executive of the Organising Committee for the event in his home country.

The FIS also received updates from organisers of the Snowboard, Freestyle, Freeski World Championships.

Montafon in Austria staged its first FIS Coordination Group meeting as officials outlined initial plans for the 2027 edition.

"Despite it being early going for the Montafon team, plans are already taking shape," the FIS said.

Last month, a FIS Coordination Group meeting took place in Engadine in Switzerland which is due to host the event in 2025.

While there, the Bakuriani 2023 team also presented their final report highlighting how they successfully delivered 30 medal events over 15 days at two venue sites despite challenging weather.

The race and contest directors then made site inspections on the slopes of the Engadine and discussed with sports team areas to help progress the course preparation work.