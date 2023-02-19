Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen pulled off a sensational second run to snatch men’s slalom gold at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel.

Kristoffersen was languishing in 16th position after posting a first-run time of 47.84sec before hitting top form to secure the title in the French resorts of Courchevel and Méribel.

The Norwegian climbed to top spot with a combined time of 1:39.50 after finishing his second run in 51.66.

He then watched on, sitting in the leader’s chair for half an hour, as all his rivals failed to better his time.

Manuel Feller, who was the last man to go, was 0.91 quicker than Kristoffersen after his first run of 46.93 but the Austrian was unable to deliver, finishing down in joint seventh position.

It was Kristoffersen’s second world title and first since claiming giant slalom gold in 2019.

"So far this is the best one [medal of my career]," said Kristoffersen.

"But the next one is the best one, we will see in the future.

"Now it’s done, I’m pretty calm.

"It’s worse standing in the finish and waiting than standing at the top.

"I’ve done both plenty of times, but the finish is worse because you’ve done your run, and you can’t change anything.

"So it was pretty emotional when Manu [Feller] crossed the finish line."

History was also made at Courchevel Méribel 2023 as AJ Ginnis claimed Greece’s first-ever medal at an Alpine World Ski Championships.

Ginnis, who has been a member of the United States team before competing for Greece in 2020, posted runs of 47.06 and 52.64 to seal silver in 1:39.70.

"I’m happy I’m too dumb to register what happened two weeks ago, to come into this with a clear mind, and just not think about anything," said Ginnis.

AJ Ginnis looks in complete shock after winning an historic medal for Greece ©Getty Images

"I’m out of words.

"These last two weeks have been everything I’ve dreamed of.

"Maybe in the after season, I will realise it.

"I’m sorry to my Greek compatriots, the news might be a little bit busy with my name, and I apologise for that, but oh my God, our first World Championship medal at a snow or ice event.

"It is a memory for me, but history for Greece.

"I can’t believe it."

Italian Alex Vinatzer also struggled to hold back the tears on an emotional final day of the Alpine World Ski Championships as he earned bronze in 1:39.88, edging out France’s Clément Noël by just 0.03.

"I cried like a baby at the finish, and when I see my family I will probably cry again," added Vinatzer.