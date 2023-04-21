The Afghan Judo Federation organised a refereeing seminar at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul as part of developing judo in the nation.

Juan Carlos Barcos and Paul Camacho Perez, experts from the International Judo Federation, were present to help with the seminar, which was the first of its kind in Afghanistan.

Also at the session was the President of the Afghan National Olympic Committee (NOC) Mohammad Azim Kohi, alongside the manager of federations Dad Mohammad Akhtari and the chief executive of the NOC Mohammadullah Ehsas.

"It was an unforgettable experience, said Barcos.

Coaching sessions also took place at the seminar ©IJF

"The difficulties in the country are enormous but there is a great desire to do judo and to move forward and progress.

"I have been everywhere, I have travelled a lot, but this stay in Afghanistan will remain forever etched in my memory."

The seminar educated local judo athletes with the new rules and regulations of refereeing, while offering them coaching and kata support.

There were 100 participants in the session, with many more unable to attend due to the lack of space for them.

Two referees received their continental licenses at the seminar ©IJF

The Afghan Judo Federation say they plan to organise further events for those who were not able to participate in this one.

"Judo is amazing, a unique way of making a positive impact in society," the federation said in a statement.

"It fits into our culture and tradition and it is a platform for people to come together and support their country."

The seminar also saw referees Rahmat Shah Mushkel and Abu Raihan Radmanesh obtain their continental refereeing licenses.