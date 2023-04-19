The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) have announced that bobsledder Quentin Willey accepted the findings of a positive doping test and is to be banned for three years.

Willey tested positive for the substance Boldenone and its metabolite, 5β-androst-1-en-17β-ol-3-one, after an out of competition urine sample was collected in December 2022.

They are prohibited substances under the Olympic and Paralympic testing codes.

He was banned on January 3 2023 and has had the usual four-year ban reduced to three years after he admitted the violation.

Bobsled Athlete Quentin Willey Accepts Three-Year Sanction for Anti-Doping Rule Violation https://t.co/VbEiF23pAf — USADA (@usantidoping) April 18, 2023

Willey was found to have used the drug from May 1 2022 and his competition results since that day have been removed from the records.

His sample had been analysed during a special confirmation test known as Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (IRMS), which is capable of unequivocally differentiating between anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) naturally produced by the body and an AAS of synthetic origin such as Boldonone and its metabolites.

Willey had been a college lacrosse player at the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Brigham Young University whilst earning his Master's in exercise physiology.

He had been encouraged to take up bobsled by a strength coach at UNC and competed as a brakeman.

He was selected for the United States squad in 2022.

Willey's ban is set to expire a month before the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics begins.