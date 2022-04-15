Jamaica is looking to extend its formidable record at the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games on home soil after the event underwent back-to-back cancellations due to COVID-19.

Independence Park in the country's capital city of Kingston is due to stage action at the athletics event from tomorrow through to Monday (April 18).

It is due to be the 49th edition of the Games with Jamaica expected to top the medals table for a 44th time.

The country leads the overall medals table with 770 gold, 532 silver and 338 bronze medals while the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago make up the top three with 171 and 166, respectively.

The 2020 event was scheduled to be held in Bermuda but was then postponed to 2021 before being cancelled as a result of ongoing coronavirus-related concerns in the territory.

Jamaica boast the largest athlete delegation with 78 competitors set to take part.

The junior event has reportedly cost Jamaica approximately JMD 107 million (£530,000/$690,000/€640,000) to stage.

World Athletics celebrated the return of the CARIFTA Games by launching a campaign to help plant 15,000 fruit trees to honour Jamaica.

"The CARIFTA Games is an integral part of the track and field experience for athletes from the Caribbean," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

"The best athletes from the region, Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Kirani James and Shaunae Miller-Uibo, to name just a few, have all passed through the Carifta Games pipeline.

"This campaign is a great way to recognise the importance of the Games to the Caribbean community and create a sustainable legacy in a meaningful way."

The "Welcome Back CARIFTA Games" project will plant the trees throughout Jamaica, specifically targeting rural fishing and farming communities, communities in need, reserves and open forests.