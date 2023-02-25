Tiger Tyson, Alyssa Dyett and Craig Pendagrass were congratulated for their performances at the 2022 Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games during an appreciation dinner held by the Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association (ABNOC-GCA).

The objective of the event was to recognise outstanding contributions in 2022, while displays from the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were also mentioned at the event at Sandals Grande Resort in Saint John's.

Dyett and Pendagrass both secured bronze medals at Kingston 2022 in triple jump and 400 metres hurdles respectively.

These were the first-ever medals won by Antigua and Barbuda in these events in the 49 years of the Games.

Tyson was then awarded the marquee accolade of the evening.

The kite surfer became the first Antiguan and Barbudan to win a gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santa Maria in Colombia.

"ABNOC-CGA President, Hon E.P. Chet Greene, congratulated the athletes, expressed the nation's profound pride in their achievements and encouraged them to continue to strive onwards and upwards," read an ABNOC-CGA statement.

ABNOC-CGA hosted an "appreciation dinner" to reflect on 2022's sporting achievements ©ABNOC-CGA

"President Greene pledged the support of the ABNOC-CGA to the Ministry of Sport in hosting the annual National Sports Awards and its continued support to improving the sporting pedigree of Antigua and Barbuda."

Dwayne Flemming was also congratulated for his under-17 gold medal in the 100m.

The last time Antigua and Barbuda won gold in the sprints was in 2005.

Jadon Wuilliez was awarded for his performance in the inaugural Central American and Caribbean Beach Games where he won gold in the men's 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

Sheldon Noble's Caribbean Games long jump gold medal and Darion Skerritt's men's 100m bronze also saw them receive congratulations.

Finally, Alston Ryan was presented with a merit award by ABNOC-CGA secretary general Cliff Williams after his boxing performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.