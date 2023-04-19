The United States Embassy in France has launched a new campaign to celebrate the fact that Los Angeles will be following Paris as host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The French and American cities were awarded the 2024 and 2028 Games, respectively, at the same time by the International Olympic Committee at its Session in Lima in September 2017.

The US Embassy now hopes that the two events can help strengthen ties between the countries with the launch of the "Games 4 All" - "Des Jeux pour Tous" in French - at a special event.

American breakers Grace "Sunny" Choi and Jacob "Kujo" Lyons were the guests of honours at the George Marshall Center in Paris.

The pair took part in a panel discussion for athletes, coaches and judges about breaking's debut on the Olympic programme at Paris 2024.

The event ended with a battle between students from the hip-hop sections of the Turgot high schools in Paris and Jean-Jacques Rousseau high schools in Sarcelles.

American breakers Grace "Sunny" Choi and Jacob "Kujo" Lyons attended the event to mark the fact the sport is making its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 ©US Embassy

US Ambassador Denise Bauer presented a trophy to the winning team.

She said that "our goal through this campaign is to highlight the strength of the ties between the United States and France in the field of sport, as well as the importance of the health of body, mind and spirit. of the planet."

As part of the new programme, it is planned to give French coaches and officials the opportunity to travel to the US to exchange ideas on how sport can help improve the mental health of youngsters.

Fulbright France, a bilateral commission that promotes university exchanges between France and the US, will host research projects related to the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles.

Denise Bauer, America's Ambassador to France, unveiled a series of events planned to be held in the build up to Los Angeles 2028 ©US Embassy

In June, the Embassy plans to launch an app called "The US Embassy Challenge" that will allow users to track their fitness progress by visiting iconic landmarks in Paris.

In July, a group of young Americans will come to France as part of a residency programme, during which they will train with young French people and develop their leadership skills.