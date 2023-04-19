The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) held a Olympic and Paralympic week that promoted inclusion and introduced people to sports to change the perspective of the youth on disability.

Around 12 per cent of people in Uganda have a disability, which the UOC is aiming to battle the stereotypes and misconceptions that the youth may have.

Around 300 students from five schools across Uganda participated in the activities as they learned values and disciplines of the Games.

Among sports showcased were sitting volleyball, blind football and running without seeing.

Uganda have not been able to find much success at the Paralympics, since its debut at Heidelberg in 1972, winning one silver and one gold in their history.

David Emong is the only Paralympic athlete from Uganda to earn medals, a silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, both in the 1500m ©Getty Images

David Emong won both medals in the men's 1500 metres, with the silver being earned at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020.

In the Olympic Games, they claimed four golds, four silvers and three bronzes throughout the history of the Games.

Their most successful campaign was Tokyo 2020, as they claimed two gold medals thanks to Peruth Chemutai in the women's 3,000m steeplechase and Joshua Cheptegei in the men's 5,000m.

Cheptegei also won a silver in the 10,000m, a race in which Jacob Kiplimo claimed the bronze.

As Paris 2024 edges closer, the UOC have promised to continue promoting inclusion and fighting discrimination against disabilities.